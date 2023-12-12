The music industry has found themselves once again in mourning following the untimely death of award-winning musician Bulelwa Mkutukana, who was popularly known as Zahara. On Monday evening, news broke that the singer and songwriter, 35, had died. The news comes just after her family confirmed her hospitalization following complaints about physical pains.

At the time, they asked for privacy as they navigated the situation and assured fans to communicate updates regarding her health on her social media platforms. The minister of sport, arts and culture was among the first individuals to publicly pay tribute to the legendary singer who made history with her groundbreaking career. “I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music,” Zizi Kodwa tweeted on X.

I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music. pic.twitter.com/1a402aQfLs — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) December 11, 2023 Her family is yet to release a statement confirming her death. A source told Sunday World that the singer died just before 9pm. Kodwa is not the only one who has shared a tribute, artists such as award-winning Grammy artist Black Coffee tweeted; “you healed many souls”.

You healed so many souls🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/O9GiFJY5wr — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) December 11, 2023 Soulful singer Lady Zamar echoed Coffee’s sentiments and shared that she did a lot for the industry and how the icon paved the way for many.

“Zahara did a lot for the music industry in south africa…paved the way for so many others with her icon presence and guitar in hand💔💔she will be missed. i never knew her personally but her music was loud and brave #ripzahara praying for her family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 she was loved ❤️” zahara did a lot for the music industry in south africa…paved the way for so many others with her icon presence and guitar in hand💔💔she will be missed. i never knew her personally but her music was loud and brave #ripzahara praying for her family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 she was loved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RMtD4C6X9d — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) December 11, 2023

Zahara broke into the South African entertainment industry when she was discovered performing at a gig in East London by then TS Records co-owner TK Nciza. She released her debut album ‘Loliwe’ under TS Records which is also co-owned by DJ Sbu. The album was extremely successful and even sold out within 72 hours, In 2012, it reportedly sold close to 400,000 copies. Her career has sadly not been without controversy, especially when it comes to her former record label.