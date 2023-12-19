2023 is drawing to a close, but it’s not going without a bang as Capetonian singer and actor Shadley Schroeder promises a sensational end to your year with his show called Oh What a Year: ’n Kaapse ding.
The show is taking place at the Waves Theatre in Long Street on 30 December and Shadley says this is one year-end party you don’t want to miss.
After a successful run of three seasons of his show Oh What a Night at the Baxter Theatre, as well as various other productions during the year, he has decided to celebrate the end of a tumultuous 2023 with a feel-good show.
Joining Shadley on stage is Nazneen Leeman, David Naele, Nuraan Boltman, Millicent Malazi, Krista Jonas and a 5-piece band who will definitely get mense out of their seats.
Shadley promises the show will take the audience down memory lane, but ending with a hopeful glimpse into the future.
He says: “It is a celebration of 2023, it has been a journey and a tough year but we as a nation have managed to pull through the year and going into 2024, we are going to close with a positive and lekker vibe.
“It is a feel-good show with a lot of artists uniting and celebrating and Oh What a Year is totally different to the other shows we have done previously.
“The repertoire is a variety of music and acts from old school, Motown to Kaapse klopse, Malay choirs and many more.”
He adds they are giving upcoming artists the chance to share the stage with more established artists, saying:“The show includes a variety of genres of music but also generally filled with old-school melodies that will tug at the heartstrings, put a smile on the faces and may even get the audience dancing in the aisles.
“People must come, it is going to be a hit.”
Tickets are available at R150 at www.catchthewave.co.za or contact 084 443 4793.