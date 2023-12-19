2023 is drawing to a close, but it’s not going without a bang as Capetonian singer and actor Shadley Schroeder promises a sensational end to your year with his show called Oh What a Year: ’n Kaapse ding. The show is taking place at the Waves Theatre in Long Street on 30 December and Shadley says this is one year-end party you don’t want to miss.

After a successful run of three seasons of his show Oh What a Night at the Baxter Theatre, as well as various other productions during the year, he has decided to celebrate the end of a tumultuous 2023 with a feel-good show. Joining Shadley on stage is Nazneen Leeman, David Naele, Nuraan Boltman, Millicent Malazi, Krista Jonas and a 5-piece band who will definitely get mense out of their seats. READY TO ROCK THE STAGE: Singer Krista Jonas Shadley promises the show will take the audience down memory lane, but ending with a hopeful glimpse into the future.

He says: “It is a celebration of 2023, it has been a journey and a tough year but we as a nation have managed to pull through the year and going into 2024, we are going to close with a positive and lekker vibe. “It is a feel-good show with a lot of artists uniting and celebrating and Oh What a Year is totally different to the other shows we have done previously. ONE LAST SONG: Shadley Schroeder “The repertoire is a variety of music and acts from old school, Motown to Kaapse klopse, Malay choirs and many more.”