ONSE eie global popstar Tyla keeps making Mzansi proud.

Whether she’s making hit bangers or slaying on the red carpet, the Joburg-born singer is always making headlines. She never stops winning. And now our pop princess has announced as part of the host committee for this year’s prestigious Met Gala.

The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place in May 2025 and all eyes are on the fresh faces set to make their mark on the iconic event. And among the highly-anticipated celebs this year is Tyla, whose rise to superstardom has been marked by an unmatched blend of musical talent and bold style choices. If you can recall, the Water singer set tongues wagging with her first Met Gala as she transformed into a sand sculpture.

This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. Vogue revealed that the exhibition will spotlight the role of fashion in the formation and evolution of Black identities, specifically focusing on the rise and significance of the “black dandy” - the one who always dresses on point. Tyla’s inclusion on the Host Committee for the event is no coincidence. The singer has become a symbol of how music and fashion intersect in the 21st century.