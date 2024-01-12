The vibrant sounds of award-winning Capetonian music producer Shaney Jay, aka The Plug, comes alive with his debut single titled “Yes Y?A” – featuring rap star Youngsta CPT. Shaney Jay, real name Shane Jacobs, from Athlone is a two-time SAMA nominee and a 2022 South African Hip Hop Award winner for Producer of the Year.

He has worked alongside some heavy hitters in the industry such as Emtee, Chad Saaiman, Netflix and Shane Eagle. He is thrilled with the release of his debut track, saying it’s not just a song but a certified banger, adding that collaborating with YoungstaCPT was a natural choice as he values the guidance and creativity the rapper brings to the studio. Shaney Jay cover of the song Shaney says: “This is an exciting time for me.

“I’ve always wanted to release my own single but I knew I had to prove myself first and produce a lot of songs to get my name out. “It’s always great working with YoungstaCPT because he always knows which direction to take a record, and I’m always learning something new from every studio session with him.” The title, YES Y?A, is a nod to the popular Cape Town slang phrase “Yes Ja”, a versatile term used for agreement or greetings in everyday conversation.