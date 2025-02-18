This unfortunate development has resulted in the cancellation of Sunday night’s highly-anticipated concert in Lima, Peru marking her first performance in the city in over a decade.

Shakira took to Instagram to share the news with her loyal followers, expressing her regret over the situation: “I'm sorry to let you all know that last night I had to go to the emergency room for an abdominal issue and I'm currently hospitalised.”

Her heartfelt message resonated with fans, who had eagerly awaited her return to the Peruvian stage.

The Colombian is a massive star in the neighbouring country and her arrival was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic fans at the airport.