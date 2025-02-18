POP star Shakira, 48, was rushed to hospital following an abdominal issue.
This unfortunate development has resulted in the cancellation of Sunday night’s highly-anticipated concert in Lima, Peru marking her first performance in the city in over a decade.
Shakira took to Instagram to share the news with her loyal followers, expressing her regret over the situation: “I'm sorry to let you all know that last night I had to go to the emergency room for an abdominal issue and I'm currently hospitalised.”
Her heartfelt message resonated with fans, who had eagerly awaited her return to the Peruvian stage.
The Colombian is a massive star in the neighbouring country and her arrival was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic fans at the airport.
She added: “I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience.”
As the news broke, many fans expressed their concerns for the star’s health while sharing their disappointment over the cancelled show, which was meant to be a pivotal part of her tour.
The singer is currently under medical care, with doctors advising that she is not well enough to perform as scheduled.
Shakira remains hopeful about her recovery, stating: “I hope to be better by tomorrow and that they release me from the hospital as soon as possible to be able to put on the show that I've prepared for you all.”