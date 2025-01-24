JANU-WORRY is klaar and it’s time to get glammed up for the 2025 Cape Town MET this Saturday. The Kenilworth Racecourse will be transformed into an iconic event promising an unforgettable fusion of thrilling horse racing and dazzling fashion.

Bring your boldest and wildest dreams to life at the Summer Festival of Racing’s most celebrated horse racing event and dare to let your creativity run free. Guests can enjoy a spectacle of entertainment, art installations and hospitality - from jaw-dropping fashion shows and horse racing action, to Best Dressed competitions and live musical performances. Expect mouth-watering food experiences, music, artistic expressions, winning moments and an after party that’ll keep you dancing till the night ends.

This year’s fashion showcase inspired by the daring theme 'Couture Unleashed' will be curated by the acclaimed Gavin Rajah, and will feature 12 exceptional designers. Their collections will push creative boundaries, celebrating South Africa’s vibrant talent with intricate craftsmanship, bold designs and luxurious detail. The World Sports Betting Cape Town MET is more than just racing and fashion—it’s a full-day celebration. The daytime entertainment line-up includes the best in Cape Town entertainment such as Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, and iconic drag stars Vida Fantabisher, Manila von Teez, Kat Gilardi, and RiRi Rouge.

The excitement continues into the evening at the Official Heineken After Party, headlined by Grammy Award-winner Zakes Bantwini, with electrifying performances by DJ Zinhle, international sensations Neon Dreams, and the ever-energetic GoodLuck. Tickets are still available via Quicket for R150. GIG GUIDE

-The iconic Mojo Market presents Mojo XXL Music Night this Friday featuring South African rapper Jack Parow. Pull in for a night of outjie vibes, lekker beats, and Jack’s unique rhymes. Entry is R50 and the show starts at 8pm. -Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents the Triple Threat this Friday with music by DJ JP, Clint C and Clint Supreme. Ladies enter free till 10pm and gents pay R50. -Hanover Street in Grandwest presents radio presenter and content creator Peadon Smith this Saturday with Lenneth Bowers, Deecee, Jaryd Busch and Krazy K on the 1s and 2s. R80 gets you inside before 10pm and R100 thereafter.