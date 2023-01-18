After a successful weekend which saw Section 1 battle it out at Athlone Stadium, the competition heats up this weekend as the seven remaining troupes from Section 2 will square off for top honours. They will all compete in the following categories: Juvenile Sentimental, Adult Sentimental, English Combined Chorus, Female Sentimental and Afrikaans Moppie Song – to determine which troupe delivers 10’s across the board for their Minstrel performances in each category.

Solo: Juvie’s Crag Lucas Throughout the competition this year, all troupes will be judged accordingly for their energy, talents, charisma and colourful satins and sequence outfits – which capture the spirit and cultural history of the Kaapse Klopse heritage. The winning troupes from Section 2’s categories will be announced at the finale on Saturday 4 February, wrapping up the five-week competition. Young: A member of Juvie Boys Spectators can expect all of these troupes to deliver the Minstrel magic this weekend, so be ready to cheer them on throughout the day.

Tickets for this weekend’s festivities go on sale today, starting at R30 each, and are available at Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers and U-Save outlets. Entertainers Who is ready to cheer for their favourite troupe in VIP? An additional 300 VIP Grand Stand tickets have been made available for sale to the public for this weekend’s KKKA stadium competitions. All the R80 VIP Grand stand tickets will now be numbered moving forward. Please note that even when purchasing VIP tickets, all spectators will be required to park in public parking bays.