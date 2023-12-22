A successful preview showcase held at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse last weekend has set the tone for what is expected to be a bumper minstrel season. Last year’s winning troupes Playaz Inc and West London All Stars led the charge as 17 troupes took to the stage in ornate costumes to showcase what can be expected at the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade and the competitions that follow.

Winning team: Playaz Inc. Pictures: Abdul Karriem Salie The troupes performing in the event dubbed the Voorsmaakie (foretaste in English) were Original D6 Hanover Minstrels, Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, Cape Town Hawkers, Posh Vibrant Youth Development, TV Stars, Mitchells Plain Young Tycoons, Fabulous Seawind Entertainers, Ashwin Willemse Orient, Manenberg Superstars, Carnival Boys, Exquisite Golden Gate, Juvie Boy Entertainers, Young Wild Commanches, Philadelphians Sporting Club and Youth Development. Along with the winning teams and Wesbank Youth Entertainers, these troupes will perform at the historically significant Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade, also known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel parade. They will then go on to compete against each other in the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) stadium competitions, which span five weeks.

WINNERS: West London All Stars. Picture: Abdul Karriem Salie Riyaad Peters, Operations Director for the organising committee, KKKA says: “The Hollywoodbets Voorsmaakie saw 17 affiliated troupes showcase their new attire, new members and new routines, giving guests a taste of what they can expect.” Riyaad added that the event showcased the association’s excitement to kick off the season. This year is the second in the three-year partnership between the KKKA and community-focused betting operator Hollywoodbets. Devin Heffer of Hollywoodbets says: “It was fantastic hosting the Voorsmaakie; once again at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth.

Manenberg Superstars showing off their bright pink outfits throughout their Kaapse Jol routine .Photo Credits: Abdul Karriem Salie “The 17 troupes’ musical performances capped off the race-day’s theme of ‘Quintessentially Cape Town’. The Kaapse Klopse play such a vital role in the preservation and celebration of culture in the Cape, and to have it showcased to the thousands of spectators in attendance on Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas Day has set things up for a wonderful Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade on the 2nd of January.” Based on the roaring success of last year’s event, the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade expects to yet again draw crowds of between 60 000 and 100 000 people. Klopse ticketing info