Quinn Redeker has died aged 86.
The former Days of Our Lives actor passed away last month of natural causes, according to his daughter Arianne Raser.
She told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in California on December 20.
As well as Arianne, he is also survived by his other children Brennen, Glaen and Quinn Jr, and grandchildren Keihen and Quinn.
Redeker first started acting in the ‘60s.
His most famous role came when he joined Days of Our Lives as Alex Marshall in 1979, going onto play the character for 848 episodes until 1987.
He also played multiple roles in The Young and the Restless, becoming best known for the part of Rex Sterling on the daytime drama.
His work on the show – in which he appeared in 221 episodes from 1979 to 2004 – saw him nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards in 1989 and 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. His final acting role came as a SWAT officer in Kathy Bates’ series Harry’s Law in 2012, although he wasn’t credited.