Two young musicians from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain who have been making waves in the music industry, are not just topping charts, but have now come together to produce an EP titled Sun and Moon. Ameer Noordien, aka Young OG CPT, and Igshaan Adams, aka Shaan, have mixed their love for hip hop and afro pop to create what they hope will be a musical masterpiece.

Ameer, 24, says the inspiration behind Sun and Moon is their two different worlds colliding to create something kwaai. Ameer explains: “I knew Shaan was from my area and his music was on the radio, so I reached out to him and he was open to it and said I should teach him my style and he will teach me his style. “After our first song blew up, that was when we decided to put out an EP.”

Their first single from their debut EP is titled She Got Me and has been topping the Heart FM SA Top 10 chart. It landed in the number one spot a few weeks in a row and is currently in the top 10 after 14 consecutive weeks. The song is also charting on Good Hope FM and Radio Eerste River. SMOKIN’ HOT: Shaan & Young OG CPT The EP tracklist includes She Got Me, Fire Burn, One & Only, Famous and a bonus track titled Kaapstad (is Myne).