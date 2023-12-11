If you love your natural curls, kinks and coils then you’re in for a treat this weekend when natural hair enthusiast Simone Thomas returns with her annual KroesRocks Day Out event in aid of spreading a message of confidence. Simone, who grew up in Mitchells Plain and Grassy Park, started her event seven years ago at a coffee shop with just 50 people, but these days about 1 000 mense stiek uit at the Market Hall at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.

KroesRocks started when she went au naturel, and stopped relaxing and straightening her hair. She documented her journey on social media and soon had a large following. Simone says: “The inspiration comes from my Master’s studies which found that natural hair wasn’t represented in media and various spaces of commerce, which made the women who participated in my research feel that they needed to “fix” their hair to be beautiful or attractive, or to get certain jobs.

“Research in 2019 found that three out of 10 black women, and women of colour diagnosed with some form of cancer in their 40s and older are linked to the use of chemical relaxers. “With KroesRocks, I would like to bring that number to 0 out of 10.” Entertainment on Saturday includes The Black Ties, Jill Levenberg, YoungstaCPT, Salome Damons-Johansen, Carissa Cupido, and Quinton Manuels will be on MC duties.