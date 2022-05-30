Rapper and entertainer Ameen Levy says he is still getting anxiety attacks after his home burnt down last year. Last week the family had a blessing in ceremony as they could finally move back after seven months.

In September, the Paarl artist and his family suffered a devastating blow when their home was destroyed by a fire due to an electrical short circuit. The 67-year-old known as Rapping Donkey injured his ankle jumping from a window to escape the flames. “I was trapped in our bedroom. The only way was to smash the window and jump for my life,” he said.

Ameen, wife Marie, their two daughters and two grandchildren were left with only the clothing on their backs. Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by family and friends and was led by Father Cedric Williams of the Anglican Church in Paarl. “There are days when I get anxiety attacks because that fire swept through our home like a whirlwind,” Ameen says.

“We stayed with neighbours until my wife’s eldest brother William Botha offered us a temporary home, free of charge, while we repaired our house. “I was down and out, at 67 I had nothing, I lost everything, all the music. I was still paying a bond. “The forensic investigators discovered that two exposed wires in the roof caused the short circuit.