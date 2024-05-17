It’s that time of the week when we let our hair down, and we have the perfect event to kickstart your weekend as two legendary musicians come together to give you a lekker time. Watch African Jazz legend Mervyn Africa and multiple award-winning Afrikaaps pioneer Jitsvinger come together this Friday with a show called Goema Cabana taking place at The Commons in Muizenberg.

This powerful collab is official as Jitsvinger, a Cape Flats-born artist with a central focus to promote and celebrate heritage and culture through popularising vernacular through poetry, theatre and music. Jitsvinger Meanwhile, Mervyn is no stranger to the music industry as his jazz career spans decades. Teaming up once again for an inter-generational performance, they aim to bring to life stories from living in District Six during apartheid and growing up in the 80s, using the technology and influences of their time and to travelling the globe presenting their culture on world stages.