Popular Cape Town drummer Larnelle Gordon, 34, has passed away after a severe battle with gout that paralysed his body with pain. Larnelle was diagnosed with the inflammatory type of arthritis when he was 16 years old and previously told the Daily Voice that he has been inundated with health challenges and medical bills.

The father of three from Goodwood had a passion for drumming and started playing the drums in his church at six years old. His mom Sharon Gordon says: “Larnelle started drumming with my spoons when he was a little boy. He loved to bang on things around the house. “In Grade 7 he had a near drowning experience. He was rushed to hospital, but two months later he developed epilepsy due to the brain injury. He was on medication for the condition.”

She says he was later diagnosed with gout, which is caused by too much uric acid in the body and says he would even attend gigs in pain. Sharon says: “It wasn’t a nice thing to see our child suffer. His hands and legs were deformed, but he was still so eager. We wanted to look after him when he came out of hospital last year but he was so family orientated, he wanted to be at home with his wife and kids. Larnelle Gordon in church with father John and wife Alyssa. Picture: Supplied Sharon says Larnelle attended regular doctors appointments and he had hopes of recovering.

Larnelle played drums for some of the biggest acts in South Africa, including Claire Phillips, Lady Zamar, Jimmy Dludlu and Loyiso Bala. Mom Sharon says he died at home and his father and his two brothers tried to give him CPR, but he had already passed away. Larnelle leaves behind his wife Alyssa and three sons aged 12, five and two.