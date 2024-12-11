Somizi Mhlongo says he is living his best single life vol dates and no drama. The uitspatlike 51-year-old divorced husband Mohale Motaung last year and says he is not looking back.

In an interview with “TshisaLIVE”, he opened up about his current relationship philosophy. He says: “I haven’t found love again. I am just mingling to mingle. I’m just having fun. There’s no love. I am in relationships. He elaborated that he identifies as 80% - 90% polygamous and pansexual, embracing his exploration of love without the constraints of traditional commitment.

The media personality adds: “With age, you realise certain things, you discover yourself. I’ve realised I am possibly 80% - 90% polygamous and I am pansexual. So I’m exploring. “I am just living my life. I discovered that later in my life and I am enjoying it. I am not committed to anyone, I don’t want anyone to commit to me,” he shared. The former “Idols SA” judge also highlighted his preference for honesty over the idea of an “open relationship”.