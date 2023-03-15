Nadia Nakai shares with her fans she's still struggling to come to terms with AKA’s death. AKA’s girlfriend Nadia Nakai has expressed her grief on social media, admitting to fans she was still struggling to come to terms with the rapper’s tragic death.

Taking to her Insta Stories on Monday, the “Imma Boss” rapper shared the last conversation she had with AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, minutes before his tragic passing. The rapper shared the screenshot of the last messages, where the love birds were exchanging love messages. In the messages, both parties insisted the other stay safe. AKA updated Nakai on his arrival in Durban and told her he was “headed to the hotel”, in the afternoon of that fateful day.

Around 10:15pm, she texted him, asking for the song “Mbuzi” from his latest album “Mass Country” and she later informed him of her whereabouts but AKA never got to read the messages. “The fact that these messages were never delivered because you were gone💔,” she wrote on her Insta Stories. Screenshot from Nadia Nakai’s Insta Stories. “I’m going to miss our FaceTimes, calls and texts…,” shared the star, with a broken heart emoji accompanying the post.

The “Young, Famous & African” reality star recently shared her pain at losing AKA, one month after his passing. Taking to her Instagram, the “Not The Same” hitmaker shared a series of photographs and videos, showcasing some of the couple’s happiest moments. The visuals were accompanied by a heartbreaking caption that read: “It’s been a month, it feels like yesterday. Please can someone undo this?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) AKA was shot and killed along his best friend, celebrity chef and businessman, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish Restaurant in Florida Road, Durban, on February 10. Just a month after AKA’s death, the hip hop industry was dealt another blow, with the sudden death of Costa Titch, who was a close friend of AKA and a long-term collaborator. The duo belonged to the same management company The T-Effect.

Costa Titch, real name Constantinos Tsobanoglou, died after he collapsed onstage during a performance at Ultra SA on Saturday night. “God! So you just going to take them one by one! What is the plan here!! I’m so freaked out, what is going on here?! Someone, please explain,” tweeted Nadia after the news of Costa Titch’s death. God! So you just going to take them one by one! What is the plan here!! I’m so freaked out, what is going on here?! Someone please explain. 💔 — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) March 12, 2023 She added: “Death, please stop.”