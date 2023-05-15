The woman, who is possibly the oldest living person in Cape Town, celebrated her 113th birthday with a big bang. Nora de Kock who was born on May 12, 1910 in Paarl, has lived through world wars, pandemics as well as outlived her parents and all of her 11 siblings.

Ma Nora, as she is affectionately known by her community in Sarepta, Kuils River, celebrated her birthday on Friday in style, surrounded by family, friends and community members who wanted to show their love and appreciation to the birthday tannie. Ma Nora was first spoiled with a lekker birthday breakfast at her favourite restaurant, Spur, before heading off to Shoprite where she was surprised with a pink and white birthday cake with blommetjies, and serenaded by staff with their rendition of Happy Birthday. CELEBRATION: Nora de Kock with her beautiful cake treat Thereafter, more treats came Ma Nora’s way when she was gifted with a free shopping spree of groceries worth R1 500 and a microwave worth R1 000.

Ma Nora, who pushed her own trolley in the shop, said she was very grateful for everything that was being done for her. When arriving home in Sarepta, she walked straight to the kettle for a cup of tea. The independent auntie is still very healthy and loves to do things for herself.

HAVING FUN: Gifted with goodies “I still do everything myself, I make food, make my own bed and do my own washing. I enjoy making myself mealie meal, it’s still my favourite,” she said as she sat down. The mother of two also doesn’t like to be called “ouma”, she believes that a woman is only as old as she feels – and she doesn’t feel a day over 60. “This is all because of God’s grace. He granted me another year,” she smiled.