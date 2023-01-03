Thousands of mense swamped the CBD on Monday to watch the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade take to the streets for the traditional Tweede Nuwe Jaar festival after a two-year hiatus. Twenty-six troupes paraded through the streets in their colourful gear, sparkling faces, tambourines, umbrellas and showed off their kwaai dance moves while the crowd cheered them on and danced along to the sound of the goema.

Melvyn Matthews of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) said it felt good to be back. “With the advent of Hollywoodbets, it is amazing because carnival is becoming sustainable. We have the street parade for three years, Athlone Stadium for three years and Hollywoodbets who sponsored us with R10 million for three years. It is so helpful because we cannot afford the carnival, therefore we need multiple sponsors.” The troupes took their traditional New Year’s route, starting at Castle Bridge, marching their way up Adderley Street into Wale Street and up into Rose Street.

The parade started with an opening ceremony on the Grand Parade in front of the City Hall with a stage, big-screen TVs featuring entertainers such as DJ Skouers, The Narrator CPT, male and female vocalists, Protege and the 021 Movement Dance Crew just to name a few. Picture: Phando Jikelo Graham Minnies, 53 from Manenberg, a member of the Ashwin Willemse Orients, said he has been part of the klopse since the age of two years old. “Being away from this activity, seeing Covid affected all of us, wasn’t nice especially for us who were born into the minstrels. I have been with the minstrels for 51 years now.

HAPPY: Baruch Entertainers were on song. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) “I feel very excited to be back. I will be joining my troupe and will be happy to celebrate and forget about what happened in the past regarding the Covid.” Bahia Thebus from Parkwood said she and her family arrived at 6am and bought Golden Circle tickets to ensure they did not miss the fun. “To be back after two years is amazing. We are back here and we are enjoying ourselves, enjoying the troupes.