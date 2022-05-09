A man who had a penis attached to his arm for six years has asked Kate Beckinsale out on a date. The British actress admitted this week that a report about Malcolm McDonald’s unfortunate plight had cheered her up.

Now the 47-year-old mechanic has offered to take her out for a dite and a dop at his favourite pub. Malcolm’s willy fell off after he contracted an infection in 2010 and a replacement was made by doctors that had to be grafted onto his arm due to a lack of oxygen, until it was finally transferred to his crotch last October. PENIS OP: Michael McDonald He told The Sun: “I’d be happy to take her out for saveloy [vienna] and chips, anytime. I’ll pay. But she’ll have to come to Thetford.

“She seems like a nice girl and it’s great she’s read my story. “The kisses are a nice touch too. I’m ready for dating again, so why not her? “I’ll even treat her to a pint down at my local boozer.”

The 48-year-old actress had shared an article about Malcolm on her Instagram account earlier this week. She wrote: “Literally scouring for news that doesn’t make me want to jump out of the window. This man said: ‘It’s not every day you see a man with a penis on his arm. Of course, I see the funny side’. “Of course he is from the UK. Of course he has done a photo shoot down the rec with a willy hanging out of his sleeve. Feel momentarily better. God bless you, Malcolm xxx” (sic).