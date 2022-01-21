Cape Town powerhouse rapper Patty Monroe is back with a new album and wants to spread the message of her latest offering, Perfect Timing.

The singer, songwriter and TV personality’s career path has taken her through multiple roads in the music industry, most recently as the host and producer of TelkomOne’s new original series Keeping it 100.

Speaking about her new music, the AFRIMA nominated artist told the Daily Voice it was inspired by the pandemic.

“As an artist, it’s my duty to reflect the times we are living in and give my perspective on it.

“Being stuck in the house, having to remind yourself you are that gurrrl when you look in the mirror and no amount of social media should skew that image.”

Rapper Patty Monroe

The seven track album is her second and is based on the diary she’s been keeping over the last two years.

On Perfect Timing, she raps: “Just in case you forgot, I’m here to remind you, I do not play with you little kids, get back in line I’m reaching my prime, I’m on a level you lol bih.

“Fly out the country I’m getting this money, I’m gonna lock it down like a president. (I heard you were talking but you don’t be popping).”

Patty says her album is named after one of her favourite singles off the album.

“I felt that this was the right time to release everything.

“People say there’s no such thing as perfect timing but when you are aligned with the divine and moving in your purpose, who’s to say that’s not perfect timing.”

[email protected]