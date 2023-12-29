Celebrate the arrival of 2024 in style at Hanover Street in GrandWest on New Year’s Eve. The night promises to be an unforgettable old-school All White Party, so be sure to dress in your finest whites.

The lineup features South African superstar Ouma Sarie, renowned for captivating South Africa with TV shows and numerous theatrical performances. SUPERSTAR: Ouma Sarie is a highlight Ouma Sarie is committed to keeping the crowd in high spirits throughout the evening as they prepare for the countdown to 2024. Adding to the excitement, the Kaapse Klopse will be there to extend a warm welcome to visitors, providing a taste of Cape Town’s rich history through good music and positive vibes. DJ Jazzy D, a standout figure even during the challenges of Covid-19, who has been keeping audiences entertained with his livestreams will wreck the decks.