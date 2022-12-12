A Mitchells Plain convenor says despite the Temple Boys disappointing him, he was still able to give kids at a special needs school a lekker end-of-year party on Thursday. Anwar Cozett says he booked the TikTok sensations two months ago, saying paid a R500 deposit for them to perform at his event in aid of the learners from Lentegeur School for LSEN.

However, the group dropped him like a warm patat two days before the show. He claimed mense at the show last Saturday rioted when they heard the Temple Boys would not be performing, and vandalised the hall while demanding their money back. Cape Town 8-12-2022 Anwar Cozett says he booked the TikTok sensations two months ago and paid a R500 deposit for them to perform at his event in aid of the learners Lentegeur School for LSEN.pic facebook Cozett said he was left with R2 000 which he used to have a party for the school laaities on Thursday.

“Ek voel nou happy,” he explained. “I have done the thing I wanted to do, no matter how the Temple Boys disappointed me. “I feel happy because the event was for them [learners].” Cozett said he surprised the learners with lekker party packets, lunch and a DJ to entertain them.

He said the Temple Boys promised to pay him R10 000 to fix the damage of the hall and make up for his losses but they never did. “Hulle het nie bygekom nie. I was at a loss but I worked with the stukkie en bietjie that was left.” Cozett did the good deed in memory of his late cousin Naadheerah, who passed away at the age of 15 following a battle with cerebral palsy.

A Temple Boys’ representative declined to comment on the matter. “No comment from our side for now. “We will get back to the Daily Voice when we finish our side of the deal with Anwar, so for now no communication on our side,” the rep stated.