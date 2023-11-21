A Kraaifontein dance crew kicked dust in the eyes of their rivals as they won the inaugural Festive Lights Switch-On dance battle on Sunday. Fans of the competing crews descended on the V&A Waterfront to cheer for their favourites. But there could only be one winner.

The Born Spartans danced away with R10 000 and were crowned the winners of the City of Cape Town’s “A Future of Hope” Dance challenge. The City says 46 dance crews entered the competition. But Born Spartans won the top prize and were booked to perform at Sunday’s Festive Lights Switch-On show. They will be joined by runners-up 021 Rebels from Bonteheuwel who scooped R5000, and the third-placed Plumstead-based Dynamic Dance Co who walked off with R2000.

BONTAS’ FINEST: The 021 Rebels Head coach of Born Spartans, Everton Spartan, says: “The crew is extremely happy about the performance and for sharing the stage with some of Cape Town’s talented dance crews. The win is just a bonus.” PROUD: Coach Everton Spartan “The atmosphere was really amazing and the support was great. The Hip-Hop dance industry needed this to boost the confidence of many young athletes out there.” The group consists of 30 dancers, of which seven performed in the competition. The seven included Nikita van Staden, Sharna Beukman, Tihano Waries, Colby Carollison, Charlynne van Neel, Everton Spartan and assistant coach Darryl Rodgers.