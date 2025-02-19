HAVE you ever been told you look like someone famous? And we don’t mean like when your chommies make g@t.

A photo currently doing the rounds on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Threads shows a woman holding a winning Shoprite voucher. And you’d be forgiven if you thought is was a photoshopped picture of talkshow queen Oprah Winfrey This isn’t one of those “if you squint really hard, maybe” situations. No. She REALLY looks like Oprah.

Jan Van Potgieter took to Facebook: “Oprah Winfrey won a Shoprite voucher.” One Facebook user commented: “Yay, you get a voucher, you get a voucher, everyone gets a Shoprite voucher!”, making gaai of Oprah’s famous catchphrase. Another commented: “Jirrre Oprah times are tough we understand...”

“Oprah Winfried from Temu,” wrote another. The phenomenon of doppelgangers, individuals who are dead ringers of one other despite no familial ties, has long captivated our imaginations. Some experts reckon each person has an insane seven doppelgangers worldwide.