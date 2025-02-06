THE Kaapse Klopse and Malay Choir season has almost ended in the Mother City. I did not attend the the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association’s competition held at Athlone Stadium for personal reasons, but congratulations to West London All Stars who won section 1 with a bang, and Juvie Boys who triumphed in section 2.

They know how to play the game, and both teams deserve the appropriate accolades and respect. On Saturday, I instead made a turn at the Cape District Minstrel Board (CDMB) competition and was strongly reminded about what community Klopse was truly about. Small family troupes like Butler Youth Development, Ravensmead Entertainers, Locals and Lavender Starlites did their thing with all the enthusiasm and passion of the “big guns”. PSV was the only big-name troupe competing.

The resilience of these troupes is to be commended. There was no “name- lekkertjies”, big money, hired performers, professional band members or fancy choreographed stage moves. Singpakke consisted of members of the troupes and their children and participants were all from the local communities with small bands “wat lekker jol!” Just down-to-earth, authentic Klopse! Mrs Shahieda “Dolly” Thole, chairperson of the CMDB, says: “If I don’t organise this competition, all these smaller troupes will disappear.

IRON LADY: Shahieda “Dolly” Thole “I have made it my life’s goal to ensure that there is a competition for them. This competition is the reward for their never-ending struggles to keep their troupes afloat. “They invest every cent they have in their troupes because of their love for the culture and tradition. I cannot fail them. This is true old-school Klopse.” Mrs Thole is a Klopse veteran and the only female “chairman of the board” in the Klopse fraternity.

She is a tough cookie who lives and breathes for her impoverished communities, and she will not let this culture die without a fight. I have the greatest respect for that. Local legend Danny Butler performed the Adult Sentimental and Minstrel Song for Butler Youth Development. LEGEND: Danny Butler At 73, he could still wow the stadium with his vocal talents 65 years after first representing Orange Blossoms Crooning minstrels as an eight-year-old juvenile soloist. Die man herrit nog!

Another favourite of yesteryear Boeta Karriem Darries entertained the crowd in between items, rendering beloved old-school favourites. I was left wondering if anyone has recorded footage of their contribution to our culture and tradition. There have been so many others before them, with nothing saved for future generations to see. We really need to capture and cherish this living heritage. A million views for WPMA drill

ON THE Malay choir front, one choir was miles ahead of the rest (across all boards). They are the mighty Ottoman Sporting Club. The Cape Malay Choir Board champions delivered choral excellence that deserves to be on a world stage. InnieKaap streamed their items worldwide, and they received praise from as far afield as Russia and New Zealand.

It’s bittersweet, as it’s an undeniable fact that the choirs need funding – and they need it fast. Too many smaller choirs are falling by the wayside, trying to fund the sport from their own pockets. Jy kan net soveel doen en gee, dan is die kitty leeg! Personal highlights for me were the performances of phenomenally-talented 12-year-old Mogamat Zayd Damon.

He made a clean sweep and won the juvenile solo category in all his competitions, Klopse and Malay choirs. We need to nurture his amazing talent. He can reach the top if properly and responsibly guided and mentored. Another highlight was undoubtedly the near faultless marching drill executed by the Western Province Marching Association squad while representing Playaz Inc in the roadmarch on 4 January. STRUTTING THEIR STUFF: The WPMA drill squad was there to enjoy the day The online video of their exhibition drill on the InnieKaap FB page was viewed a million times! They were absolutely amazing! Well done to the youngsters and their coaches.

I was very humbled by their acknowledgement of the InnieKaap brand when I ran across them on Saturday. This season’s last Malay choir competition will be hosted by the Good Hope Malay Choir Board (GHMCB) this coming Sunday, 9 February 2025, at the Parow Civic Centre. Choirs taking part are Baruch SK, Ravensmead SK, The Hague SK, Kensington SK and Good Hope SK.

Doors will open at 3pm and the competition will start at 5m. The entry fee is R100 for adults, R50 for children, and pensioners get in for free. Local entertainment is part of the line-up. Noor Mitchell, chairman of the GHMCB, has promised a fitting finale to the Cape Malay choral season. In conclusion, our unique culture and tradition, brings great joy to many. For some, it is the only time of the year that they can let their hair down and forget about the daily struggles.