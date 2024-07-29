Tyla is on top of the game... the Olympic Games that is. In a mesmerising display of showstopping talent, Tyla made a surprise appearance and graced the prestigious stage at the iconic Fondation Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton Foundation).

She delivered a performance that left the audience entertained during the “Prelude to the Olympics” event held on Thursday night. In a video posted on her Instagram ahead of her performance, the 23-year-old was excited about meeting music legend Pharrell Williams. She said: “I’m in Paris for the Louis Vuitton pre-Olympics event. I’m gonna meet Pharrell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) Accompanied by a pair of talented dancers, Tyla captivated the audience with her chart-topping track Water. The multi-award winning singer also blessed the audience with her songs Jump and Thata Ahh. The artist not only showcased her unmatched vocal skills and stage presence and charisma, but she also extended the opportunity for the audience to join in and sing along with her by inviting them to use the microphone.

@tyla_ ♬ original sound - Tyla Following her BET Award victories, Tyla has shown no signs of slowing down, as she continues to push herself to the forefront of the industry with her innovative artistry and outstanding live performances. Fans of Tyla could not keep calm as they share their excitement about her performance on social media platforms. X user @nosimdl said she love the fact that Tyla is becoming more confident on stage.

“She is becoming more & more confident on stage. Working that stage like a pro she is. Love to see Tyla just having fun.” Tyla performing “Thata Ahh” at “The Prelude to the Olympics” in #Paris2024



📸 anthonyghnassia and dearhermine on ig. pic.twitter.com/IvavOjV4V4 — Tygers Access (@TygersAccess) July 26, 2024 @soooyaaaaaaaaa on X said Tyla is one of the best performers in the music industry, writing: “I think we can all agree when we say one of the best performer in this generation she’s definitely one of them.” Another X user @MarleyPurple said: “Not the most cohesive performance but let me tell you she put several smiles on my face. She’s such a star such a people’s person. When she told the lady she’s beautiful.”