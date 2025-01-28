MILEY Cyrus is siek en sat of family feuds and is not going to “get involved” in the nuutste drama. The 32-year-old pop superstar reportedly wants nothing to do with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, in recent years after he divorced her mother Tish before tying the knot with singer Firerose, 36, in a short-lived marriage.

But now, insiders have claimed that while she was once “overwhelmed” by the drama, she has now “removed herself” from it. A source told People magazine: “Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She’s not about to get involved again.” Despite this, another source recently claimed that Miley, who shot to fame as a teen in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana alongside her dad, has “no interest" in repairing her relationship with the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker.

The insider explained to PageSix.com that Miley hasn’t spoken to Billy Ray vir ‘n lang tydjie nou al. The claims come just days after brother Trace Cyrus, 35, took to social media to explain that he “barely recognises” his father now and that he and his siblings are all “genuinely worried” about him. He wrote on Instagram: “Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever.

“I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. “Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognise now. “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.