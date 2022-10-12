King Charles intends to have a more “modern” coronation. The 73-year-old will be formally crowned in 2023 – but the ceremony will be shorter than before. A source told Entertainment Tonight: “The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests.”

Charles became king following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the “coronation of the new sovereign follows some months after his/her accession, following a period of mourning and as a result of the enormous amount of preparation required to organise the ceremony”. Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to the queen following her death last month. The new monarch also renewed his “darling Mama’s” promise of lifelong service.

Charles thanked the late monarch for her life of service: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. “Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.” Charles also acknowledged the need to pass on responsibility for his charitable work to other people.