If you are looking to jazz up your weekend then be sure to catch award-winning pianist and film composer, Kyle Shepherd, live in concert at the eAr Academy. Featuring Kyle Shepherd on piano, Nic Williams on bass and Jonno Sweetman on drums playing a mix of original music, jazz and SA jazz standards this Friday and Saturday.

Kyle, 35, is no stranger to the scene and is one of SAs leading jazz, film and theatre music composers and pianists of his generation, and is internationally recognised for his distinctive compositional style and performances. He has released seven albums with an impressive number of film, TV and theatre score credits. These include Unseen, Blood and Water, Savage Beauty, Surviving Paradise, as additional music composer (Netflix), Indemnity and Barakat. He also holds a number of titles under his belt and is SA’s official entry into the 2022 Academy Awards and winner for Best Score at the 2022 Silwerskerm Film Festival, Fiela se Kind (2019) also winner for Best Score at the 2020 Silwerskerm Film Festival, Vlugtig (Kyknet) and Noem My Skollie. He has performed in 28 countries, including 11 concert tours to Japan.