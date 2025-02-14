KIDS say the darnedest things and Elon Musk’s laaitie has everyone talking about skerp bekkie. Little X, 4, joined this South African-born billionaire dad at a press conference with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and stole the show, with the vuilbek kid apparently telling Trump to “shush” and his “not the president”.

In video clips going viral on the internet, X’s skerp bekkie is caught by a hot mic giving Trump a piece of his mind. Maakie saak if Trump is the man holding what most mense consider to be the most powerful office on the planet, little X tuned him. With the cameras rolling and his dad explaining how his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) works, X lets Trump have it.

On the video, the laaitie can be heard telling Trump: “You’re not the president and you need to go away.” Whether Trump hears him or not is unclear as the president turns his head away, while sitting in his chair. Standing next to the former The Apprentice host at the famous Resolute Desk, X, who is wearing a shirt, tie and jersey of blue hues under a tan jassie, also kraps diep in his neus and smears his snot on 185-year-old oak lessenaar.