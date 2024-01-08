Local music talent in Cape Town have teamed up to show their support and protest against the violence on the Cape Flats and in Palestine with a campaign called Paliscape. Nominated for a Cape Town Artist Award, M.A.D CPT Media, Big Drip and Youth Invasion have linked up for the​ fundraising campaign which will donate proceeds to organisations providing humanitarian support.

Founder of M.A.D CPT, Luweeg Luis, says: “The violence in Palestine is getting worse by the day but also close to home the violence is growing on our streets and people are dying or someone getting shot has become a norm.” “What sparked the motivation behind this campaign was seeing people question why our Capetonians are marching for Palestine but not taking a stand against gun and gang violence and marching for Cape Town. “[But we say] instead of choosing a movement to support, let's stand together and raise awareness and funds to support both.”

He says funds will be donated to organisations such as Unicef, Ladles of Love and Jubilee. The team is currently working on a song and music video titled Palescape: Stand Against Violence along with a documentary, which will be sold directly to the public on a dedicated website. “The documentary will feature people giving first-hand experience and their thoughts on the violence and we’ll try to get some of the people in Palestine as well and show what people are going through,” Luis says.