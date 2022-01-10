The Cameron Ward Music Foundation is currently running a holiday programme in Ottery, offering music lessons to kids between the ages of six and 17 years old.

Founded by iconic musician Cameron Ward, the programme aims to enrich and educate the youth and since inception three weeks ago, has managed to keep the kids off the streets and focused on music.

The project, held at the Ottery PPC Church, provides free professional lessons from 9am to 1pm, Monday to Friday, until 13 January, and includes some of Cape Town’s top musicians, namely Jason Ward on drums, Melvin Williams on bass, Brynne Bailey on keyboards and Julius May on guitar.

After the workshops on the music business, life skills, anti-bullying among others, the laaities also get two hot meals.

Cameron says parents of the kids attending the workshop have been raving about the positive results.

ENRICHING: Cameron Ward

Cameron says: “Since the holiday programme started in Ottery, parents contacted us to say that there is a sudden and very good change in their kids’ lives.

“They are not standing on the stoep or shops, nor are they out late on the streets. After our programme, the kids either go to sleep or practise their instruments at home.”

Cazaiah Scholtz, 15, says: “The CW Music Foundation changed my life, having the opportunity to improve my music skill means a lot to me.

“Daily, I’m surrounded by positive role models, my music teachers inspire me to do better in everything.

“If it wasn’t for the CW Music Foundation, I would’ve been tempted to do the negative things in my community.

“Youth my age are in gangs, do drugs and leave school.

“A lot of these things happen during the holidays. The holiday programme gives me something positive and fun to do every day.”

[email protected]