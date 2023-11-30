Cape Town Afrikaans rap stars Mr Heinz CPT and Early B have collaborated to release a summer track called “Spitbraai”, and have teamed up with Athlone producer Shaney Jay. The tune, which sets the mood for the festive season with a fusion of dance, pop and hip-hop, is set to be released on Friday.

Mr Heinz CPT, real name Riaan Scholtz, says the inspiration behind the track is to bring lekker vibes and good memories during the summer holidays. Mr Heinz CPT says: “I always wanted to create a doef-daf song with Early B, like lekker dancy and funny at the same time. I looked at what we love most in the country and I ended up with braai, so I made my own twist and came up with ‘Spitbraai.’” NEW: Mr Heinz CPT, Early B’s ‘Spitbraai’ out tomorrow “The sound says summer all over, from the beat production to the chorus and verses, with a dance-pop tempo that will make you hop. It is a sound that will get you through a bad day and in a good mood just by listening to it.”

The track has something for everyone and caters for young and old, with its catchy chorus, so don't skrik when your toddler start singing "draai hom soos 'n spitbraai, eet hom soos 'n nat slaai". Mr Heinz CPT adds that the music video for "Spitbraai" will be released soon as well, so keep an eye out on their social media pages to check when it drops. "Spitbraai" will be available on all digital platforms.