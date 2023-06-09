Tour Le ’Gay & Genes to Success has formed a collaboration to raise funds for Shaziah Coetzee by hosting Miss and Mr Gay True Heart at Athlone Civic Centre on Friday.
Shaziah will be travelling to Phoenix, Arizona in the USA as she received an enrolment at Gigi’s Playhouse Achievement Centre, a plek for children with intellectual challenges.
Her family said that as a person diagnosed with Down Syndrome, an experience like this would be beneficial to the young meisie on many levels.
Expect performances from Maxine Wild, Emogan Moore, Angel Lalamore, Giselle Knowles and Dr Beat. Cover charge is R50, VIP is R100 and a cooler box is R20.