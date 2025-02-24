TWO of cinema’s most iconic composers are set to give Kaapse movie and music lovers a night to remember. South African Lion King composer Lebogang “Lebo M” Morake will team up with his former partner Hans Zimmer on 18 April 2025 for a celebratory showcase, which will also be his first innie Kaap.

This concert celebrates nearly 40 years of Lebo M’s illustrious career, which began with the iconic 1992 anti-apartheid film The Power of One, when he and the German maestro first started working together. His groundbreaking contributions to Disney’s The Lion King redefined the intersection of music and film, earning him global recognition and numerous accolades. The acclaimed music sensation expressed his excitement about hosting his first live concert season in Cape Town.

The Circle of Life performer says: “My music is – and always will be – rooted in home soil, and I couldn’t be more excited about staging my first live concert season in Cape Town. “The music from The Lion King not only touched hearts and minds around the world, it continues to provide an inspirational platform to uplift local talent and inspire the next generation of creators.” Zimmer, who scored Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, the Dark Knight trilogy and is completing the Dune saga, also shared a few words, expressing his gratitude for having walked this journey with Morake.

The prolific composer adds: “I am thrilled that we have been partners, brothers, and friends since childhood. “We began our journey creating films about Africa at a time when few were willing.” The star-studded global ensemble promises an unforgettable experience, featuring acts such as MiCasa, The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, The Soweto Spiritual Singers, and the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Adding to the stellar lineup are singer-songwriters Nkosinathi Shabalala and Refi Sings.