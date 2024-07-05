A single mom from Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain is making the arts more accessible to mense from disadvantaged backgrounds. With her non-profit organisation called Kreative Beings, Kaylin Khan, 30, is on a mission to empower people through the transformative power of the arts, by providing opportunities for creative expression, skills development and collaborative engagement.

Khan has worked as a stage manager on productions like Mark Lottering’s Aunty Merle: The Musical and Suidoosterfees. She recently invited a group of people to the Baxter Theatre saying that this was possibly the first and only access they would have to witness the arts in a theatre like this. Kaylin Khan. Picture. Supplied Kreative Beings brought the seniors from CLUB J.O.Y (Just Overaged Youth) to see a show at Baxter, their first experience. Picture: Supplied She says: “I’m a woman with a passion for community development. I love the arts and always wanted to share with those who don’t have access to it, especially those hidden gems.

“Our mandate is to uplift and upskill communities through various artistic expressions, whether you have formal training or not. “This project aims to inspire others to keep pushing and to never stop putting yourself out there. “Somebody is bound to come your way and give you an opportunity, but in the meantime start creating opportunities for yourself.”