Local group One World 5 from Mitchells Plain is thanking all their supporters for their votes, which has pushed them over the threshold to jet off to Atlanta Georgia for the International Singer Songwriters Awards in August. The group was nominated eight times and appealed for votes to secure their spot and thanks to Daily Voice readers, they have managed to secure three categories.

Group members Kashiefa Duncan, Jamia Jacobs and Rod February write and sing about issues in their communities and the world. UNIT: Duncan, Jacobs and February honoured. Rod said this is the group’s first nomination on an international stage and they are appreciative of the support. “We are the only South Africans that made it into the finals and out of 38 500 nominees, we made the top 20 in three categories. We made it and it’s all thanks to the article published in the Daily Voice and our supporters and the beautiful songs we put forward. So much love from all of us.”

“We are definitely looking forward to going overseas in August, the article gave us immense support and because of that we want to do a Disney show in mid-June as a thank you to Mitchells Plain and Cape Town to show our appreciation.” He added that the Disney show will also act as a fundraiser for the Atlanta trip. AWARDS: In Georgia, USA. One World 5 was nominated for International Band of the Year, Ruth Maart was nominated for International Emerging Artist and February for international songwriter.