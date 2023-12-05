Cape Town filmmaker Imran Hamdulay is back with a new movie born out of a real-life experience. The creator of Sons of the Sea is working on The Way Back, set to be released in April 2024.

The story starts with a group of friends in Ottery, having a braai, but the lekker day takes a dark turn when Ryan’s son goes missing. The incident takes place over one weekend, and sparks a series of incidents which puts a strain on Ryan, his various friendships and his marriage, as unknown events from the past are revealed. The Way Back has been described as a humanist drama about fatherhood, male friendship and a man learning that in order to be a better father, husband and friend, he must first learn to forgive himself for his past actions.

SCREENWRITER: Imran Hamdulay Hamdulay says: “The film was inspired by an incident that happened at a friend’s braai, the same way it does in the film. “My friend’s son was found very quickly. But this got me thinking about this moment in my life when myself and my friends entered a very new, very adult stage of our lives.” The Way Back is a Star Films production which was founded by executive producer on the film, Adam Thal, the producer of the recent documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

Thal adds: “When Imran first approached me with his script, it was one of those moments at the right place at the right time. It also casts a completely different light on the community of Ottery that not many filmmakers choose to do.” Brandon Eckhardt from the Life Changer’s Foundation was the liaison between the film team and the community of Ottery and Parkwood. Hamdulay says they even hired ex-gang members who are interested in working in the film industry.