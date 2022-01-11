Trevor Noah’s girlfriend Minka Kelly has fallen in love with South Africa.

Well, with the Cape more specifically, because that’s where the comedian, the American actress and his friends have been holidaying for the past two weeks.

Posting about her memorable trip on Instagram, Minka wrote: “Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi.”

She reshared a picture where she’s seated with Trevor seated on the deck of a luxury boat with her berk’s brasse, having drinks on the open sea.

The couple have been posting photos on Instagram of their kwaai vacation with Trevor’s famous friends Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and Sizwe Dhlomo.

One of the stops was a wine farm Stellenbosch where they celebrated Xolisa Dyeshana’s birthday.

The 41-year-old actress and the 37-year-old comedian began dating in 2020 and look to be taking their romance to the next level in 2022.

