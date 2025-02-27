STRANGER Things star Millie Bobby Brown was lelik getroll online for her new look.
The 21-year-old, who will reprise the role of psychic meisie 11 in the upcoming final season of the hit Netflix show later this year, was snapped with her 13-year-old sissie Ava leaving an LA restaurant and mense let her have it.
Wearing a pink zip-up top with a flare collar and matching piggy slippers, with a loose-fitting black pants, netizens made g@t of her outfit.
It didn’t help that her hair was gedoen like a character straight out of her 80s-themed show.
Some X users cheered on her new Pamela Anderson-inspired updo with fake fringe.
But most of them thought Brown looked like a Dolly Parton throwback, with one person tweeting a picture of the 79-year-old country legend with the caption: “The same person LOL!”
“I see it now,” X user @KatyRobertson69 responded. “Millie really looks like someone’s mom!”
Despite Brown only celebrating her 21st birthday last week, a plastic surgeon warned that the star is using too many fillers for someone as young as she is.
Dr. Paul Banwell told the Daily Mail that the British actress’ higher cheekbones and fuller lips “could be the result of filler” and warned she could get “pillow face” if she overdoes the inspuitings.
Earlier in the evening, Brown hit the red carpet with husband Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi for the premiere of her new movie, Michelle, which screens on Netflix next month.