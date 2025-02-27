STRANGER Things star Millie Bobby Brown was lelik getroll online for her new look. The 21-year-old, who will reprise the role of psychic meisie 11 in the upcoming final season of the hit Netflix show later this year, was snapped with her 13-year-old sissie Ava leaving an LA restaurant and mense let her have it.

Wearing a pink zip-up top with a flare collar and matching piggy slippers, with a loose-fitting black pants, netizens made g@t of her outfit. It didn’t help that her hair was gedoen like a character straight out of her 80s-themed show. Some X users cheered on her new Pamela Anderson-inspired updo with fake fringe.

But most of them thought Brown looked like a Dolly Parton throwback, with one person tweeting a picture of the 79-year-old country legend with the caption: “The same person LOL!” “I see it now,” X user @KatyRobertson69 responded. “Millie really looks like someone’s mom!” Despite Brown only celebrating her 21st birthday last week, a plastic surgeon warned that the star is using too many fillers for someone as young as she is.