A local TV series has gone international after streaming giant Amazon added it to their platform on Friday. As of 20 May, the homegrown Melody is streaming on the popular app, Prime Video.

The 26-episode TV drama was filmed on the Cape Flats and screened on SABC 2 in 2021. The series, which features 15 cast members and over 2000 extras, can now be viewed worldwide. STREAMING DEAL: SABC’s Melody The series is a product of the Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC) and features various local actors including A’eesha Petersen, the daughter of Taliep Petersen.

A’eesha made her TV debut with her lead role as Nazli Hendricks, a Muslim girl from an impoverished background in Athlone, who has an incredible talent for classical music. A’eesha says she could hardly contain her excitement when she heard Amazon was picking up Melody. “It has been a true honour to play this role. And now watching this series that we have poured our hearts and soul into going international illuminates my heart with so much pride.

EXPOSURE: A’eesha Petersen plays lead “God has given our country countless opportunities to prove that South Africa is capable of creating content worthy of international recognition. “I am excited to rewatch this series on a different platform and feel the feels all over again,” the actress says. Writer and producer, Theo E. Davids, says this is a huge achievement for the cast and crew.