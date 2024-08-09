She’s may have taken part in numerous local productions, but award-winning hip hop dancer turned TV-star Melissa de Vries says nothing could have prepared her for the excitement of landing the lead role in the Showmax Original ‘Mince Jou Hare’. The Blackheath meisie comes hot off the 13-part series that portrays the Cape Flats hair salon culture.

Melissa plays the role of Frieda Klaasen, who quits her factory job to set up a hair salon in her home, disrupting the lives of her family, neighbours and clients in the process. The sitcom is inspired by the true story of Frieda Isaacs, the mother of award-winning comedian Shimmy, who writes and co-produces the series alongside David Isaacs. Franka Kirby as Jody and Melissa de Vries as Frieda in Mince Jou Hare. Picture: Supplied Fans and followers have been flooding Melissa’s socials with praise for her kwaai portrayal in the comedy series that comes to an end on Monday.

The young actress says shows like Mince Jou Hare and Arendsvlei are game-changers. Melissa says: “When I was growing up, I didn’t think it was possible for me to do this. Obviously I watched TV, but I didn’t really see people who looked like me. “Then eventually Arendsvlei happened. I feel like that show really changed the game for me because it was a cast full of coloured people.”

Melissa says she was honoured to play the role of Frieda. Melissa de Vries as Frieda Klaasen. Picture: Supplied She says: “Shimmy always used to say that statistically her mom was not supposed to make it. She was supposed to stay in the factory. But she proved the statistics wrong. “She shows that it is possible to do whatever you put your mind to. It’s not about where you come from, but where you are going and being selected to play the role of this woman is a huge honour.