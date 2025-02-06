MEGHAN Markle and Billie Eilish pulled off a kwaai surprise for a teen who had lost everything in the Los Angeles fires. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, revealed that she and Eilish, 23, came together to help the meisie.

Markle explains in a video post on social media: “I was just told that something arrived that I have been waiting for.” Once in a room, she let out a sigh of relief after seeing a box filled with merchandise was waiting for her. Meghan explained that she and husband Prince Harry, 40, visited “a community where all the homes were left in ashes”.

She next shared that at the time, she met a mother who was surveying the damage of her home with her 15-year-old daughter. And apparently the teenager had left het favourite Billie Eilish top in the wasgoed. The Duchess of Sussex admitted she did not know the Birds of a Feather singer personally, but had asked her celebrity friends to help get her in touch with the singer. And it seems that her plan worked out lekker.