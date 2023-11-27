Not too long ago, Megan Thee Stallion was a sex bomb, rapping about “wet a** p***y” (WAP) with Cardi B. Now the rapper says she is klaar with sex. The 28-year-old star appears to still be cut up over her break-up with her ex Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, 40, who she accused of cheating on her in her recent-released single Cobra.

She has now said in an Instagram Live about how she has walked away from bedroom antics: “It’s like nobody be listening to my music. They be like, [gasp] ‘Megan Thee Stallion… I cannot believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion [sleeps with people]’.” Megan added about “turning over a new leaf” when it comes to her sex life: “I’m stingy with the cootie cat. I’m not a freak any more. I’m done. “I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”

In Cobra, she hints she once walked in on Pardi in bed with someone else. He has since released a “diss track” titled “Thee Person” in response to her song. Pardi’s lyrics include: “I would like to apologise for uh, no longer keeping up with your lies or supporting your habits to tell half-truths.

“God I treated you like a queen, whole time I’m a clown in your circus, I tried to pull you up out of the mud, here you are tryna drown me on purpose. “This ain’t for Megan Thee Stallion, it’s for Megan Thee Person. “Your soul is disgusting, you got everything, but you still ain’t happy.”