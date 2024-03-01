Mitchells Plain singer Marsha Bothma, 29, is set to release her debut Afrikaans EP called ‘Gereed’. After a year of working on five singles, the soulful singer says she is amped to finally be releasing her body of work.

Marsha thanked the ATKV-Crescendo programme for their role in her success. This programme has been training and developing talented musicians since 2014. The EP singles include are ‘Hy Lig My Op’, ‘Lief Vir Jou’ ft. Adrian Bothma, ‘Gereed’, ‘Ek Wil Vir Jou’ ft. Anna Davel and ‘Vlam in my Hart’ ft. Jason Baartman. Referring to her single ‘Hy Lig My Op’, Marsha says: “This song speaks about my experience surviving gender-based violence, it touches on worthiness and overcoming trauma through healing with God.

Marsha Bothma. Picture: Supplied “I wrote this song in 2023, it helped me dance again and see that things will get better. We can’t fast forward healing, it’s not a destination, it’s a journey.” The journalist does music on the side and enjoys spending time playing around with lyrics and instrumental music. Marsha says she is not conforming to a specific genre of music as she wants to appeal to everyone’s tastes: “I dive into various genres including jazz, afropop, gospel, ballads. I always say that I ‘marsha-fy’ my songs where I blend a bit of everything and mash it together to make a sound that I would like to listen to. I make sounds I enjoy.”