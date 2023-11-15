It has been a good year for local hip-hop group, M.A.D CPT (Make a Difference Cape Town) as they were nominated for yet another award. They were nominated for Mediapreneur of The Year at this year’s FOYA Awards, making it their third nomination for 2023.

Earlier this year, the crew were nominated for Best Content Creator of the Year and founder Luweeg Luis, from Salt River, was nominated for Best Rapper of the Year at the Cape Town Artists Awards. Luweeg, 26, says FOYA contacted them via social media to submit an application and they learnt on Monday that they have been nominated.

OPENING DOORS: Luweeg Luis, 26 Luweeg says: “We are excited and overwhelmed for this opportunity because this is a great achievement for us to be recognised outside of South Africa on a bigger platform. We aim to be a vehicle for the community by assisting up and coming artists and helping where we can.” The M.A.D CPT collective was established in 2018 and consists of video graphers, photographers, content creators and musicians, and they also have a clothing brand. They made it in the top three at Coast 2 Coast Live in the United States, where they represented South Africa. Luweeg says: “This award is a testament to the work that we have been doing and next year we are hoping to open our own multi-service centre and develop more artists and media creatives and show them that they can make a living through media.”