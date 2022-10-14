Popular Heart FM DJ Luwayne Wonder’s wife claims her joller hubby has been using funds raised for her medical treatment to buy himself a larney car and entertain his jolmeit. Crystal Pretorius has spilled the tea on Luwayne’s very public affair while she is wheelchair-bound, having suffered life-threatening bleeding on the brain after giving birth to the couple’s third child.

The 37-year-old radio personality, whose real name is Luwayne Bouwers, made headlines in 2020 when he sent out an urgent plea to listeners via his Facebook page. The couple had been working and living in the United Arab Emirates for five years when Crystal suffered brain damage and went into a coma – caused by a haemorrhage – just two weeks after having their youngest child. They have three daughters aged two, five and nine years old. Crystal had worked as a SEO manager in Dubai. The health scare left her paralysed on the right side of her body.

Luwayne said they needed R500 000 for his wife to be brought home for ongoing treatment. Thanks to various fundraising initiatives and a Back-A-Buddy campaign, they reached their goal with help from friends and fans all across the world. After six operations in Dubai, they returned to South Africa on December 10. SEPARATED: Luwayne Bouwers, 37, and his wife Crystal Pretorious But Crystal says once back in SA, Luwayne got cold feet and deserted her in her time of need.

According to her, a klomp money was raised but which Luwayne allegedly used to buy himself fancy clothes and a kwaai Audi, while he also told her he had met someone else. Crystal is recovering but still has a long road ahead. She still has difficulty speaking, is blind in her left eye, although she is now able to move her right leg which was completely paralysed just a few months ago. She says recent posts on Bouwers’ social media accounts, where he boasted about him and his girlfriend shacking up in a hotel room for his birthday, has left her hartseer and humiliated, so she hit back with her own posts on Facebook.

She shared a picture of Luwayne and his jolmeit online. In another post she wrote: “Luwayne stopped being my husband not long after we came back to Cape Town, I don’t think he was prepared to take care of his now disabled wife. “I was lonely for months, he stopped speaking to me whilst we lived in the same house. He just told me one day he does not want to deal with this and moved on.

“I’ve been living with my family back home since about February of this year. Crystal said she had been aware of the affair for months. “What happened to in sickness and in health?

“He was only there for the good life I provided for him, and I’m tired of him acting like the good guy, when he’s treated me like garbage.” Crystal reached out to IOL Entertainment to further tell her story, and in an exclusive interview said: “Luwayne keeps on pressuring me to give him money when I’m living off a disability grant. “I had to sell my clothes and shoes to get money, and he even wanted some of that money.

“One day he came to pressure me for R800 and then even told me he loves this new woman he is seeing. “I screamed because I was heartbroken and my family came in and he left, but insisted that he will return the next day for the money. “I eventually gave him the money just to make him stop going on with me.”

Bouwers told IOL Entertainment he can confirm that incident, “but it was only that one time”. “I never asked her for money besides that R800,” he said. APPEAL: Luwayne asked for help raising geld Pretorius claims Bouwers misused the funds that were raised her return home.

“His target was to raise R500 000 to bring us home but he raised way more than that amount, and when we got home he splashed it on an Audi car, clothes, takkies and other luxuries. “We don’t own any assets together so there is nothing to split if we should get divorced, but he was worried about the car. He then decided to sell the car and get a Polo which he is now driving. “He hasn’t come to hassle me for money again because I assume he has change left from selling the Audi.”