Cape Town’s favourite brothers in entertainment Loukmaan and Emo Adams are back to give you another stellar performance of their Two of a Kind show. Known for his hilarious stage performance, Emo, 45, joins his boeta Loukmaan, 47, in a vibrant celebration of the enduring bond between the brothers, blending music, comedy and dance.

Emo’s playful antics and known for going off-script, driving Loukmaan to the brink, adds a humorous touch to the evening. Loukmaan says: “You never know what will come out of Emo’s mouth. We can have a clear idea of what we will be speaking about, but there is no guarantee that we will stick to a script. “Things can go anywhere. It’s the norms of where we are at and our brotherly rivalry and competition of growing up together.”

The broers are the sons of theatre and entertainment icon Boeta Maan Adams and Emo says: “The [Covid-19] pandemic has taught me that we have to prioritise family time and so I try to do this as much as I can.” Loukmaan, from Woodstock, is a dad of four girls, while Emo, who lives “somewhere in the Northern Suburbs” has four boys. Loukmaan says: “When I’m not working, I enjoy doing absolutely nothing. I can veg and just tell my kids to entertain me and I thoroughly enjoy their different personalities. As boring as it sounds, those are my happiest moments.”