Clarence Ford is back on air!

The veteran radio presenter has joined the CapeTalk team, albeit to stand in for Lester Kiewit - who hosts The Morning Review from 9am to 12pm on Mondays to Thursdays - next week only.

Uncle Clarrie has been in demand by his loyal listeners since he was fired by Heart FM in December last year, after 24 years at the station.

It will certainly be a change for Clarence, 54, switching from klopping old-school favourites to hosting a talk show.

In a surprise announcement on Friday, Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk Station Manager, said: “Clarence is an institution and we are honoured to welcome him to the CapeTalk airwaves.

Clarence Ford standing in for Lester Kiewit.

“He is truly a radio veteran, loved and respected by so many. We’re excited to hear this long time CapeTalk listener share his ideas in this new format.

“Talk radio is a new and interesting beat for him - one that allows him to truly showcase his curiosity and passion for a wide range of topics.”

Lester says he has always been a fan of Clarence and believes his listeners will be in good hands next week.

“Clarence is a broadcasting legend and a real stand-up guy. I’m leaving my listeners in the very capable hands of someone I think they’ll really enjoy. Personally, I can’t wait to listen to his show,” he says.

Clarence, who launched a new online station, called The Wave, on 27 February, is excited about his new gig: “I am a big CapeTalk fan and listener.

“This opportunity to learn, add the medium of talk to my resume and challenge myself by trying something new has me nervous and very excited!

“I hope the listeners will be kind and listen with a forgiving ear, I may even be able to convince CapeTalk to play one or two of my favourite jazz songs at the start of the week.”

Clarence’s controversial exit from Heart followed his revelations in a Weekend Argus interview that bullying by a senior manager resulted in his decision to walk out.

Former Heart staffers also spoke of a toxic work environment where bosses allowed sexual harassment to go unpunished.

Heart bosses, however, denied the allegations and explained that letting Clarence go was done to “refresh the line-up” in an “ever-changing radio landscape”.

CapeTalk says listeners can look forward to a mix of news, information and lifestyle elements, along with some unique perspectives from Clarrie.

Catch Clarence on The Morning Review on 11-14 April at 9am to 12pm on 567AM, streaming on capetalk.co.za and available on DStv audio bouquet channel 885.

[email protected]