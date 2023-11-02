Irish band Westlife kicked off their sold out South African 'The Wild Dreams Tour’ on an electric note in Cape Town. The band’s members are Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily. The group rose to fame with their 1999 debut international self-titled studio album ‘Westlife’.

The Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town was filled to capacity with eager fans who sang along word for word to the group’s iconic hits. Formed in 1998, Westlife is one of pop music’s most influential boy bands, they’re particularly known for hit songs like ‘Soledad’, ‘I Lay My Love on You’, ‘Queen of My Heart’, ‘I Wanna Grow Old with You’ and several others. Irish band Westlife on their opening night of their Cape Town leg of the ‘The Wild Dreams Tour’. Picture: Werner Truter On their opening night, the boy band made sure to bring their A-game and left fans more than satisfied. They performed their golden oldies and some new music.

A fan in attendance told IOL Entertainment that the concert woke up the teenager in them and they were left with little to fault when it came to the international concert. The sound was on point, the boy band still has got it in them to bust those dance moves, a clear indication that age has nothing on them. Irish band Westlife on their opening night of their Cape Town leg of the ‘The Wild Dreams Tour’. Picture: Werner Truter Westlife had four outfit changes, which was appreciated by their fans who saw the effort put into the concert. While they looked good in all their outfits, it was their last outfit that had fans cheering the most.